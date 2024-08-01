IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $102.99

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $102.99 and last traded at $102.31, with a volume of 574779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.75.

IDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of IDACORP from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of IDACORP from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of IDACORP from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDACORP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.40.

The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.73.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). IDACORP had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $448.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other IDACORP news, VP James Bo D. Hanchey sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $142,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,898.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDA. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new position in IDACORP during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,962,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in IDACORP by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,634,463 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $160,700,000 after purchasing an additional 546,818 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,194,847 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $117,477,000 after buying an additional 273,560 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 394,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,822,000 after buying an additional 221,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 4th quarter worth about $16,759,000. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

