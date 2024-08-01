iExec RLC Market Cap Hits $114.49 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. iExec RLC has a market cap of $114.49 million and approximately $6.67 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, iExec RLC has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. One iExec RLC token can currently be purchased for $1.58 or 0.00002441 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

iExec RLC Token Profile

iExec RLC (CRYPTO:RLC) is a token. It launched on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

iExec RLC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.60230797 USD and is down -4.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 136 active market(s) with $5,903,105.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iExec RLC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iExec RLC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

