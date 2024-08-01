Ikarian Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX)

Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 46,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000. Ikarian Capital LLC owned approximately 4.51% of Avalo Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avalo Therapeutics Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of AVTX traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.05. 6,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,383. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.87. Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $71.04.

Avalo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AVTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($5.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($4.80). Avalo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,639.50% and a negative return on equity of 1,439.87%. Equities research analysts expect that Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -28.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Avalo Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of immune dysregulation in the Unites States. The company's drug candidates include AVTX-009, an Anti-IL-1ß monoclonal antibody which is under Phase I targeting inflammatory diseases; and AVTX-008, a fully human B and T lymphocyte attenuator agonist fusion protein for the treatment of immune dysregulation disorders.

