Ikarian Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX)

Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 46,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000. Ikarian Capital LLC owned approximately 4.51% of Avalo Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Avalo Therapeutics Stock Down 2.9 %
Shares of AVTX traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.05. 6,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,383. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.87. Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $71.04.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Avalo Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.
Avalo Therapeutics Profile
Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of immune dysregulation in the Unites States. The company's drug candidates include AVTX-009, an Anti-IL-1ß monoclonal antibody which is under Phase I targeting inflammatory diseases; and AVTX-008, a fully human B and T lymphocyte attenuator agonist fusion protein for the treatment of immune dysregulation disorders.
