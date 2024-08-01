Ikarian Capital LLC Buys 63,705 Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Ikarian Capital LLC increased its stake in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Free Report) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,705 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC’s holdings in Kodiak Sciences were worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,654,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,702,000 after acquiring an additional 10,978 shares during the last quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd now owns 31,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

Kodiak Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of Kodiak Sciences stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.89. The company had a trading volume of 241,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,179. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average of $3.96. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.37 and a 52-week high of $7.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kodiak Sciences ( NASDAQ:KOD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.27. Equities research analysts forecast that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

Separately, UBS Group upped their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KOD

Kodiak Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.