Ikarian Capital LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR)

Ikarian Capital LLC grew its stake in ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 483,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,958 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC’s holdings in ProQR Therapeutics were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 120.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 35,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.65% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics Stock Performance

ProQR Therapeutics stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.82. The stock had a trading volume of 75,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,470. ProQR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $3.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ProQR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PRQR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.58% and a negative net margin of 260.75%. The company had revenue of $4.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 million. On average, research analysts forecast that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PRQR shares. StockNews.com raised ProQR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on ProQR Therapeutics from $1.80 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.38.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

