Ikarian Capital LLC Invests $5.53 Million in CervoMed Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVO)

Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CervoMed Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 237,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,530,000.

Separately, CWM LLC acquired a new position in CervoMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

Get CervoMed alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of CervoMed in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on CervoMed in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on CervoMed in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

CervoMed Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRVO traded down $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $12.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,030. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.85. CervoMed Inc. has a one year low of $4.28 and a one year high of $26.38.

CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that CervoMed Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

CervoMed Profile

(Free Report)

CervoMed Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for age-related neurologic disorders. Its lead drug candidate is neflamapimod, an orally administered small molecule brain penetrant for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), Alzheimer's diseases, frontotemporal dementia, and ischemic stroke recovery.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CervoMed Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CervoMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CervoMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.