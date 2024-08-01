Ikarian Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH)

Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

Separately, Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new stake in Nyxoah during the 1st quarter worth about $3,413,000.

Nyxoah Stock Performance

NYXH stock remained flat at $8.36 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 3,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,637. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Nyxoah S.A. has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nyxoah ( NASDAQ:NYXH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.45). Nyxoah had a negative return on equity of 42.14% and a negative net margin of 843.49%. The company had revenue of $1.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nyxoah S.A. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NYXH. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Nyxoah from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Nyxoah from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Nyxoah from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Nyxoah from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

About Nyxoah

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company's lead solution comprises Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

