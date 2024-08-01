Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($2.60), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Incyte had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS.

Incyte Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ INCY traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.58. 498,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,551,941. Incyte has a 12-month low of $50.27 and a 12-month high of $70.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.76. The firm has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INCY. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Incyte from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Incyte from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,149,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Incyte news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,149,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,377 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total transaction of $64,388.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,458.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,282 shares of company stock valued at $2,876,911 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Further Reading

