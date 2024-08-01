IndexIQ Mackay Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SECR) Announces Dividend of $0.12

IndexIQ Mackay Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SECR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1165 per share on Tuesday, August 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from IndexIQ Mackay Securitized Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.
IndexIQ Mackay Securitized Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of IndexIQ Mackay Securitized Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.12. The stock had a trading volume of 75 shares, compared to its average volume of 100. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.63. IndexIQ Mackay Securitized Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $26.12.
