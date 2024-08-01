Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 741.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in monday.com were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of monday.com by 222.0% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in monday.com by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of monday.com by 373.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of monday.com by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNDY stock traded up $4.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $232.35. The company had a trading volume of 316,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,988. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $231.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 611.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 46.73 and a beta of 1.30. monday.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $122.13 and a 52 week high of $251.48.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.25. monday.com had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $216.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.33 million. On average, research analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of monday.com from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of monday.com from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of monday.com from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.53.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report).

