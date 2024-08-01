Informatica (NYSE:INFA) Price Target Lowered to $38.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on INFA. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Informatica in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Informatica from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Informatica from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Informatica in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Informatica from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Informatica has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.55.

Get Informatica alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Informatica

Informatica Trading Down 0.5 %

INFA stock opened at $23.95 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Informatica has a 52-week low of $18.18 and a 52-week high of $39.80.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Informatica had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $388.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.97 million. Analysts predict that Informatica will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Informatica

In other Informatica news, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total value of $278,121.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 146,804 shares in the company, valued at $4,072,342.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of Informatica stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total transaction of $278,121.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 146,804 shares in the company, valued at $4,072,342.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 64,501 shares of Informatica stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $1,817,638.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 437,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,324,466.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,128 shares of company stock worth $4,826,124 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Informatica

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFA. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Informatica by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,720,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,966,000 after acquiring an additional 883,642 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Informatica by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,575,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,155,000 after acquiring an additional 267,748 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Informatica in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,045,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Informatica by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,411,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,597,000 after acquiring an additional 141,163 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Informatica by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,289,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,149,000 after acquiring an additional 73,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Informatica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Informatica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informatica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.