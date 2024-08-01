InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $16.37

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.37 and last traded at $16.38, with a volume of 1090526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.12.

INMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on InMode from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on InMode from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.40.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 2.18.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $80.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.10 million. InMode had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 26.15%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that InMode Ltd. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in InMode by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,940,890 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $43,166,000 after buying an additional 351,863 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in InMode by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,940,071 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $43,147,000 after buying an additional 261,252 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in InMode in the fourth quarter worth about $32,366,000. DDD Partners LLC lifted its holdings in InMode by 19.4% in the second quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 1,266,678 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $23,104,000 after buying an additional 205,947 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in InMode by 3.4% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 900,831 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $19,467,000 after buying an additional 29,519 shares during the period. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

