Insider Selling: BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) SVP Sells 834 Shares of Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) SVP Chan Henry Lee sold 834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.57, for a total value of $133,915.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

BeiGene Stock Performance

Shares of BGNE traded down $4.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $162.29. The company had a trading volume of 326,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.69. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $126.97 and a 52 week high of $219.64.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($2.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.07) by $0.66. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a negative return on equity of 21.70%. The company had revenue of $751.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.34) EPS. BeiGene’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BGNE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on BeiGene from $180.00 to $152.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on BeiGene from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BeiGene

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGNE. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 11.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,064,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,806,000 after purchasing an additional 727,556 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the 4th quarter valued at $39,632,000. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the 1st quarter valued at $29,649,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in BeiGene by 175.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,658,000 after acquiring an additional 136,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in BeiGene by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,026,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,862,000 after purchasing an additional 117,905 shares during the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

Featured Stories

