Insider Selling: California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) EVP Sells 632 Shares of Stock

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Free Report) EVP Scott Alexander Myers sold 632 shares of California BanCorp stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total transaction of $13,897.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at $217,744.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Scott Alexander Myers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 12th, Scott Alexander Myers sold 1,298 shares of California BanCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $28,426.20.

On Thursday, May 9th, Scott Alexander Myers sold 174 shares of California BanCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total transaction of $3,801.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALB opened at $25.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $212.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. California BanCorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.05 and a fifty-two week high of $27.82.

California BanCorp ( NASDAQ:CALB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million. California BanCorp had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 4.97%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that California BanCorp will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CALB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of California BanCorp from $23.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of California BanCorp from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of California BanCorp in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in California BanCorp by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 357,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,865,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in California BanCorp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 315,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,803,000 after buying an additional 7,192 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in California BanCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $583,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in California BanCorp during the second quarter worth about $474,000. Finally, Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC purchased a new stake in California BanCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.52% of the company’s stock.

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services to businesses and professionals in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

