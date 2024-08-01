Insider Selling: Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) EVP Sells $1,057,752.92 in Stock

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) EVP Charles J. Carter sold 5,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,057,752.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,012,794.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 1.1 %

PKG stock opened at $199.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.97. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $143.82 and a 1-year high of $201.74.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Packaging Co. of America

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Articles

