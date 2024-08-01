Insider Selling: Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Insider Sells 6,565 Shares of Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) insider Steven J. Frisch sold 6,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.11, for a total transaction of $841,042.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,076.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

PLXS traded down $3.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $124.53. 145,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,645. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 0.90. Plexus Corp. has a one year low of $87.21 and a one year high of $132.46.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $960.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.32 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 2.82%. Plexus’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PLXS shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Plexus from $114.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Plexus from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Plexus from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Plexus by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,515,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,374,000 after purchasing an additional 74,988 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,226,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,667,000 after buying an additional 44,398 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 8.8% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,079,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,366,000 after buying an additional 87,574 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lifted its position in Plexus by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 954,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,248,000 after buying an additional 8,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Plexus by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 453,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,772,000 after acquiring an additional 31,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

