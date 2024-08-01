Insider Selling: Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sells 65,632 Shares of Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider John Bicket sold 65,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total value of $2,416,570.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,478,408 shares in the company, valued at $54,434,982.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

John Bicket also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Samsara alerts:

On Tuesday, July 23rd, John Bicket sold 82,925 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total transaction of $3,157,784.00.

On Wednesday, July 17th, John Bicket sold 36,358 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $1,353,608.34.

On Thursday, May 23rd, John Bicket sold 7,855 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $315,378.25.

On Tuesday, May 21st, John Bicket sold 35,327 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $1,444,874.30.

On Tuesday, May 14th, John Bicket sold 87,784 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $3,501,703.76.

On Tuesday, May 7th, John Bicket sold 71,521 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $2,729,956.57.

Samsara Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of Samsara stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,895,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,745,216. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.79. Samsara Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.48 and a 1 year high of $42.28. The company has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of -76.54 and a beta of 1.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samsara

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.66% and a negative net margin of 27.14%. The company had revenue of $280.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.51 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IOT. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Samsara by 1,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Samsara in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IOT shares. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Samsara from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IOT

Samsara Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.