Insider Selling: Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Director Sells 8,688 Shares of Stock

Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 8,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $650,123.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,899,251.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SANM stock traded down $2.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.71. The company had a trading volume of 746,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,805. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.29. Sanmina Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.40 and a fifty-two week high of $76.84. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.03). Sanmina had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sanmina by 11.0% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 15,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanmina in the second quarter valued at about $1,310,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sanmina during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sanmina by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 354,588 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,491,000 after acquiring an additional 27,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanmina in the second quarter worth about $302,000. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Sanmina in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

