Insider Selling: Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) President Sells $3,109,800.00 in Stock

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) President Scott J. Mclean sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $3,109,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 74,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,850,243.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $51.67 on Thursday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $28.90 and a 1 year high of $53.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.66 and a 200-day moving average of $42.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.61 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZION. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $49.50 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.06.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

