Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.330-3.880 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.650. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Insperity also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.33-3.88 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Insperity from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Insperity from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $109.50.

NYSE:NSP traded down $6.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.86. The company had a trading volume of 60,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,294. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.30 and a 200 day moving average of $101.62. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13. Insperity has a 1 year low of $85.04 and a 1 year high of $119.40.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 137.14% and a net margin of 2.39%. Sell-side analysts expect that Insperity will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.68%.

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total transaction of $1,162,380.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,114,293.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Insperity news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total value of $544,497.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,979,066.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $1,162,380.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,114,293.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,695 shares of company stock worth $2,044,864. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

