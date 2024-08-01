Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.33-3.88 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.65. Insperity also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.21-0.45 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insperity from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $109.50.

NYSE:NSP opened at $102.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.62. Insperity has a 1-year low of $85.04 and a 1-year high of $119.46.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 137.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that Insperity will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Insperity’s payout ratio is 58.68%.

In related news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total value of $544,497.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,979,066.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John M. Morphy sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $337,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,771.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $544,497.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,979,066.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,864 in the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

