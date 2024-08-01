Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Shares Gap Down to $270.35

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $270.35, but opened at $252.99. Installed Building Products shares last traded at $261.55, with a volume of 52,099 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $242.00 to $227.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.70.

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $219.78 and a 200 day moving average of $224.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 1.93.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $692.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.60 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. On average, analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

Installed Building Products Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

Insider Transactions at Installed Building Products

In other news, insider Jason R. Niswonger sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.84, for a total transaction of $1,379,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,464.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total value of $449,121.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,285.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason R. Niswonger sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.84, for a total value of $1,379,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,024,464.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Installed Building Products

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,641,445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $683,421,000 after purchasing an additional 18,890 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 771,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,974,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359 shares in the last quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 455,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,261,000 after acquiring an additional 22,528 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 415,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,357,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 377,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,058,000 after acquiring an additional 15,220 shares in the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

Featured Stories

