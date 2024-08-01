Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) PT Raised to C$264.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from C$241.00 to C$264.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on IFC. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$264.00 to C$272.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$240.00 to C$250.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$261.00 to C$269.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$226.00 to C$243.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intact Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$260.18.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Intact Financial

Intact Financial Trading Down 2.1 %

TSE IFC traded down C$5.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$245.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,556. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$231.56 and a 200 day moving average of C$224.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$43.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.83. Intact Financial has a twelve month low of C$188.22 and a twelve month high of C$263.74.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.43 by C$0.20. Intact Financial had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company had revenue of C$7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.33 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Intact Financial will post 14.6728435 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Louis Gagnon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$223.08, for a total transaction of C$2,230,768.00. In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Frédéric Cotnoir sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$228.12, for a total transaction of C$501,861.80. Also, Senior Officer Louis Gagnon sold 10,000 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$223.08, for a total transaction of C$2,230,768.00. Insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,377,706 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intact Financial

(Get Free Report)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.