Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Price Target Cut to $26.00

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on IART. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Integra LifeSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:IART opened at $24.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.46. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.62, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Integra LifeSciences has a one year low of $22.36 and a one year high of $46.09.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The life sciences company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $418.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.07 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Stuart Essig purchased 52,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.49 per share, with a total value of $1,499,742.09. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 487,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,900,897.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 37.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,918,981 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $209,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,655 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,834,604 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $123,447,000 after buying an additional 120,410 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,687,972 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $95,289,000 after buying an additional 252,015 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,615,112 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $70,340,000 after buying an additional 63,323 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Avenue Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 1,042,156 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,386,000 after acquiring an additional 77,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

