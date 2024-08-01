Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG) Short Interest Update

Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,200 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the June 30th total of 66,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.75 price target on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Tuesday.

ITRG traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.89. The stock had a trading volume of 252,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.37. Integra Resources has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $1.13.

Integra Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Integra Resources will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Integra Resources stock. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,057,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Integra Resources comprises about 5.3% of Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC owned about 10.25% of Integra Resources worth $7,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

