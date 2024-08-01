Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Stock Holdings Increased by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,246,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,844 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Integral Ad Science were worth $12,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the first quarter worth $3,257,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 489,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,048,000 after buying an additional 91,396 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,438,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Integral Ad Science by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,106,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,649,000 after acquiring an additional 780,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, P2 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,144,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

Integral Ad Science Stock Down 3.8 %

IAS traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.35. 222,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,684,363. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,077.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.06. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.98 and a twelve month high of $20.88.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 0.32% and a net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $114.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Integral Ad Science

In related news, CAO Alexis Gil II sold 2,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $25,379.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 145,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,323,049.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Integral Ad Science news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 8,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $80,198.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,139 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,295.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Alexis Gil II sold 2,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $25,379.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 145,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,049.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,478 shares of company stock valued at $218,311. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Integral Ad Science Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

