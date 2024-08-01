Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.03) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.5-$13.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.43 billion. Intel also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to -0.030–0.030 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on INTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Intel from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.65.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $1.69 on Thursday, hitting $29.05. 84,278,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,166,039. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.08. Intel has a 12-month low of $28.89 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $123.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

