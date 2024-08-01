Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Issues Earnings Results

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.24%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:ICE traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $150.97. 4,515,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,432,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $86.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.13. Intercontinental Exchange has a twelve month low of $104.49 and a twelve month high of $153.28.
Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 41.28%.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.07.
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.
