Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Issues Earnings Results

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.24%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $150.97. 4,515,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,432,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $86.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.13. Intercontinental Exchange has a twelve month low of $104.49 and a twelve month high of $153.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 41.28%.

In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,043 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $156,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total value of $55,746.35. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 64,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,098,792.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $156,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,992 shares of company stock worth $9,197,801. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.07.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

