InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.700-0.800 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $94.0 million-$98.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $123.4 million. InterDigital also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.700-10.950 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on IDCC. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down from $106.00) on shares of InterDigital in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of InterDigital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Shares of IDCC traded up $8.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $131.59. The stock had a trading volume of 321,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,359. InterDigital has a 1-year low of $74.65 and a 1-year high of $133.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.88. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $263.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.15 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 32.57%. Equities research analysts expect that InterDigital will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

In related news, Director John D. Jr. Markley sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $86,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,646.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total value of $67,515.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 64,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,701,380.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John D. Jr. Markley sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $86,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,646.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

