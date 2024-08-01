International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Shares Bought by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 111,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,432 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Money Express were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IMXI. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Money Express by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 262,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,983,000 after purchasing an additional 28,207 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 4.5% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 374,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,541,000 after acquiring an additional 16,222 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the first quarter worth approximately $342,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in International Money Express by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 47,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Money Express by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IMXI. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of International Money Express in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Money Express currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

International Money Express Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IMXI traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,739. International Money Express, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $24.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $724.93 million, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.84.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $150.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.60 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 9.02%. As a group, research analysts expect that International Money Express, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Money Express Profile

International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

