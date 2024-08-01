International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 853,300 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the June 30th total of 732,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 593,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

International Seaways Stock Performance

Shares of International Seaways stock opened at $55.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of -0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.80. International Seaways has a 12 month low of $40.11 and a 12 month high of $65.94.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $274.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.12 million. International Seaways had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 49.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Seaways will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.66%. This is a positive change from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.49%.

In other International Seaways news, VP Adewale Oshodi sold 6,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $385,516.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,591.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Adewale Oshodi sold 6,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $385,516.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,591.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $309,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,471.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,879 shares of company stock valued at $4,287,153 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Seaways

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in International Seaways by 5.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,581,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $161,148,000 after buying an additional 181,287 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 216.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 10,783 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 144.5% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways in the 4th quarter worth about $4,137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INSW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on International Seaways from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of International Seaways from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

