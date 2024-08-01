Interval Partners LP Acquires Shares of 51,625 Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 51,625 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,150,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 1,744.4% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 305.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 16,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.90, for a total value of $1,494,396.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,311.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Trex Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of TREX traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.07. 333,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,359. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.59 and a 1-year high of $101.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.72 and a 200 day moving average of $87.26.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. Trex had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 35.33%. The firm had revenue of $373.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TREX shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Trex from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Trex from $114.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Trex from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Trex from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Trex from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.76.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

