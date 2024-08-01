Interval Partners LP Buys 2,841 Shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Interval Partners LP increased its stake in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the quarter. Interval Partners LP owned 0.08% of SPX Technologies worth $4,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SPX Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $48,528,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 416.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 435,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000,000 after buying an additional 351,289 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of SPX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,121,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 160.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 382,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,069,000 after buying an additional 235,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 443,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,597,000 after buying an additional 206,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Oppenheimer cut SPX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on SPX Technologies from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SPX Technologies in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Insider Activity at SPX Technologies

In related news, insider J Randall Data sold 39,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total transaction of $5,670,992.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,576,815.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPX Technologies Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of SPXC traded up $3.57 on Wednesday, reaching $148.85. The stock had a trading volume of 111,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,775. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.24. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.61 and a 12-month high of $164.91.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $465.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.05 million. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

About SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

