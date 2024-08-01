Interval Partners LP Buys Shares of 68,903 Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 68,903 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,672,586 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $273,835,000 after purchasing an additional 674,790 shares during the period. Cercano Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth $18,815,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,039,540 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,101,000 after acquiring an additional 470,323 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth $16,314,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 228.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 254,283 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,041,000 after acquiring an additional 176,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

URBN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Urban Outfitters

In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 13,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $583,541.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 565,296 shares in the company, valued at $27,303,796.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 13,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $583,541.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Urban Outfitters Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ URBN traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.61. 380,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,626,881. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.51. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $48.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.77 and a 200 day moving average of $42.02.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

(Free Report)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Stories

