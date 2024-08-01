Interval Partners LP Takes $2.01 Million Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 54.5% during the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 154.7% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.47. 540,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,280,983. The firm has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.60 and a 52-week high of $141.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.95.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total transaction of $367,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,770.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Global Payments from $129.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Global Payments from $152.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Global Payments from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Global Payments from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.32.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GPN

About Global Payments

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.