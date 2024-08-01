Interval Partners LP Takes $3.73 Million Position in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART)

Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,729,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Maplebear during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Maplebear during the third quarter worth about $47,818,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Maplebear during the fourth quarter worth about $8,208,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 190.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 464,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,898,000 after buying an additional 304,355 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Maplebear in the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. 63.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Maplebear alerts:

Insider Transactions at Maplebear

In related news, insider Fidji Simo 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $84,685.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 113,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,755,586.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Fidji Simo 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,388 shares of company stock worth $1,795,513 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Maplebear Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CART stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $34.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 819,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,096,206. Maplebear Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $42.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.78.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.08 million. Maplebear’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on CART shares. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp began coverage on Maplebear in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Maplebear in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Maplebear from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.60.

Get Our Latest Report on CART

About Maplebear

(Free Report)

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Maplebear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maplebear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.