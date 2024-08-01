Interval Partners LP Takes $3.73 Million Position in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART)

Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,729,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Maplebear during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Maplebear during the third quarter worth about $47,818,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Maplebear during the fourth quarter worth about $8,208,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 190.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 464,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,898,000 after buying an additional 304,355 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Maplebear in the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. 63.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Maplebear
In related news, insider Fidji Simo 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $84,685.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 113,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,755,586.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Fidji Simo 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,388 shares of company stock worth $1,795,513 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.
Maplebear Trading Down 0.2 %
Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.08 million. Maplebear’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently commented on CART shares. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp began coverage on Maplebear in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Maplebear in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Maplebear from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.60.
About Maplebear
Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.
