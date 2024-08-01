Invenomic Capital Management LP Has $915,000 Position in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK)

Invenomic Capital Management LP cut its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Free Report) (TSE:NDM) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,878,547 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 50,308 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned 0.54% of Northern Dynasty Minerals worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,425,864 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 94,095 shares during the period. Herr Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the first quarter worth about $2,986,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the first quarter worth about $4,228,000. 10.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Stock Up 0.2 %

NAK traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.39. 328,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,614,856. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $0.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Northern Dynasty Minerals ( NYSEAMERICAN:NAK Get Free Report ) (TSE:NDM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $0.80 price target on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, the United States.

