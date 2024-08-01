Invenomic Capital Management LP Invests $1.56 Million in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 124,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in TrueBlue by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,092,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,436,000 after acquiring an additional 661,496 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in TrueBlue by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 897,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,765,000 after acquiring an additional 76,624 shares during the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. increased its position in TrueBlue by 196.7% during the first quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 886,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,094,000 after acquiring an additional 587,427 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in TrueBlue by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 358,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in TrueBlue by 209.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 305,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after acquiring an additional 206,757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TBI traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,880. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.06 million, a PE ratio of -32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.54. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $16.14.

TrueBlue ( NYSE:TBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $403.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.24 million. TrueBlue had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of TrueBlue in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on TrueBlue from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The company PeopleReady segment provides general, industrial, and skilled trade contingent staffing services for construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy industries.

