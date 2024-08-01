Invenomic Capital Management LP Takes Position in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 274,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned about 1.00% of Luxfer at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Luxfer by 378.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 46,012 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Luxfer during the fourth quarter worth about $736,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Luxfer during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Luxfer during the first quarter worth about $432,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luxfer during the first quarter worth about $1,574,000. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of LXFR traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.62. 68,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,005. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.91 million, a PE ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.94. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $13.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.47.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Luxfer had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.71%.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and first response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Elektron, Gas Cylinders, and graphic Arts.

