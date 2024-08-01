Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,300 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the June 30th total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
BSMS stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.40. The company had a trading volume of 527 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,221. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $23.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.40.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
