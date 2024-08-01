Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,300 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the June 30th total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

BSMS stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.40. The company had a trading volume of 527 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,221. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $23.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.40.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 168,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 151,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after buying an additional 4,618 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 41,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 7,623 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 73.7% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.