Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD) Shares Sold by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Saxony Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period.

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DJD traded down $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $49.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,143. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $39.79 and a twelve month high of $50.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.27. The stock has a market cap of $312.30 million, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.66.

About Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF

The Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund follows an index comprising dividend-paying securities of the companies listed on the Dow Jones Industrial Average, weighted by yield. DJD was launched on Dec 16, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

