Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading Down 0.2%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $470.25 and last traded at $470.30. 8,593,396 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 40,152,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $471.07.
Invesco QQQ Trading Down 2.7 %
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $475.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $448.84.
Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.7615 dividend. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.
About Invesco QQQ
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
