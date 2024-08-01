Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading Down 0.2%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $470.25 and last traded at $470.30. 8,593,396 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 40,152,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $471.07.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 2.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $475.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $448.84.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.7615 dividend. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco QQQ

About Invesco QQQ

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,602,698,000 after acquiring an additional 28,263,426 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $1,580,776,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 934.0% during the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,525,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,568 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,544,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,219,115,000 after purchasing an additional 64,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 10.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,241,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,073,929,000 after purchasing an additional 206,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

