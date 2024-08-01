Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $49.76

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.76 and traded as low as $35.81. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF shares last traded at $36.01, with a volume of 18,193 shares.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.92. The company has a market capitalization of $291.32 million, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.20.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted \u002F Materials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US materials companies in the S&P 500. RTM was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.