Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG):

7/19/2024 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $475.00 to $495.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/19/2024 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $490.00 to $495.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/19/2024 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $487.00 to $503.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/19/2024 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $425.00 to $410.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

7/19/2024 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $430.00 to $475.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/18/2024 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $430.00 to $490.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/16/2024 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $450.00 to $515.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/15/2024 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $375.00 to $460.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/15/2024 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $451.00 to $459.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/10/2024 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $462.00 to $512.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/9/2024 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $435.00 to $490.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/2/2024 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $385.00 to $425.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $3.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $448.19. 975,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,555,755. The company has a fifty day moving average of $430.18 and a 200 day moving average of $400.17. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.85 and a twelve month high of $468.78. The company has a market capitalization of $159.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total transaction of $110,521.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,142,714.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $649,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,051 shares in the company, valued at $6,099,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total transaction of $110,521.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,714.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,771 shares of company stock worth $6,239,210. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 5.3% during the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.7% in the second quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 8,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% during the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

