Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Cut to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has $10.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $19.00.

IOVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.64.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $8.73 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.85. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $18.33. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.63.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.03. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 23,615.70% and a negative return on equity of 71.45%. The company had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 71400.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iovance Biotherapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1,227.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 284.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 256.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 6,277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

