IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.00-0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $210-240 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $285.31 million. IPG Photonics also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.000-0.300 EPS.

NASDAQ IPGP traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.96. 96,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,613. IPG Photonics has a 52-week low of $79.80 and a 52-week high of $132.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.74 and its 200-day moving average is $88.81.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $257.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that IPG Photonics will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $127.00 to $100.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IPG Photonics has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.40.

In other IPG Photonics news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $83,922.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,978.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

