IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Position Decreased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,689 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,492 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.09% of IQVIA worth $40,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IQV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in IQVIA by 327.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in IQVIA by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IQV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $266.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.56.

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded up $3.19 on Wednesday, reaching $248.76. 220,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,085,734. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.49. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.42 and a 52 week high of $261.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

