Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Position Boosted by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 467,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Iron Mountain worth $37,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 201.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.50. 5,561,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,621,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.50. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $56.51 and a twelve month high of $103.41. The company has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a PE ratio of 155.31, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 393.95%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.17.

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,866 shares in the company, valued at $1,786,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,786,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.59, for a total transaction of $1,453,991.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,078,583.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,553 shares of company stock worth $8,759,378 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

