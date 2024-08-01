iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share on Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.
iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of SLQD stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.68. 362,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,662. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.15. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.65 and a 1-year high of $49.78.
iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
