iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) to Issue Dividend of $0.31

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3149 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, August 6th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ:TLT traded up $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $95.31. The stock had a trading volume of 77,199,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,034,645. The stock has a market cap of $56.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.59. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.42 and a 52-week high of $100.57.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
